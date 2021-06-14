Raymond James Raises Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target to $32.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

ACBI has been the subject of several other research reports. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $7,040,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.