RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 397,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.87. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

