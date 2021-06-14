Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by MKM Partners to “Neutral”

MKM Partners lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.68.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.