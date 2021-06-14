Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 148.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,734 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,957,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 942,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 285,297 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $369.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

