Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,466,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $686.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

