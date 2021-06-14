Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

