Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

Shares of MS stock opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

