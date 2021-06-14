Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 98 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $296.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.92. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

