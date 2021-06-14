QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $78.05 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

