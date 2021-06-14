Q3 Asset Management Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Q3 Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla stock traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $616.00. The stock had a trading volume of 488,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,198,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $593.41 billion, a PE ratio of 609.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

