Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the May 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,905,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 815,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 260,079 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

PIM opened at $4.26 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.