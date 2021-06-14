PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 454.4% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PUBC opened at $0.40 on Monday. PureBase has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27.

PureBase Company Profile

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

