Pura Vida Investments LLC Raises Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,685 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $182.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.