Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $748,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of SPKBU stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.