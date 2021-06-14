Pura Vida Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 242,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,654,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. 11,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,139. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.