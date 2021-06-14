Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $13.44 Million in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 373,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $15,474,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,477,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLK traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,169. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

