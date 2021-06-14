Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $10.93 Million Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724,258 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 2.20% of Stereotaxis worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stereotaxis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112,674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STXS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

STXS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,857. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $653.65 million, a PE ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

