Pura Vida Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 245,637 shares during the quarter. NanoString Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 2.23% of NanoString Technologies worth $66,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $61.25. 9,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.71.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 5,179 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $343,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,155 shares of company stock worth $6,167,916. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

