Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys New Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 374,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 2.42% of DarioHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.04.

NASDAQ DRIO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,844. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $309.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DarioHealth news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

