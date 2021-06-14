Pura Vida Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 141.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,022 shares during the period. Amyris accounts for 0.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Amyris worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Amyris by 128.7% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

