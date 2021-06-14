Pundi X[new] Price Tops $1.30 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $335.81 million and $13.40 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00170461 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00184615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.24 or 0.01062734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.10 or 1.00170664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

