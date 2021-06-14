Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 442,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $196,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 724,188 shares of company stock valued at $31,547,791. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

LUNG traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $44.63. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,605. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

