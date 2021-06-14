Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,089,590 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 192.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Capital One Financial worth $210,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $158.61. 57,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,287. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

