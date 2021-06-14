Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 108.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $231,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,001. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

