Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $175,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 109,091 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.36. 24,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,552. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

