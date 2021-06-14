Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 250,149 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 250,149 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Tesla worth $573,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 648,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,078,000 after buying an additional 180,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $64,146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 38,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,587,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 262.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 319,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $213,329,000 after purchasing an additional 204,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $616.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,825,332. The company has a market cap of $593.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

