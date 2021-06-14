ProxyNode (PRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $65,043.62 and approximately $11.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00433746 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003518 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016729 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.01043124 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 183,949,852 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

