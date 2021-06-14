Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS PGUCY opened at $4.48 on Monday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
