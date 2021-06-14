Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PGUCY opened at $4.48 on Monday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.