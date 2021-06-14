Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proofpoint by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $173.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.26. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.