Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Prologis by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Prologis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of PLD opened at $124.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

