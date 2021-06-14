Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

