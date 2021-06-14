Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,139 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 875,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,759,000 after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 85,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 709,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

