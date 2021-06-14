Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 159,614 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 139.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of bluebird bio worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 428,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after acquiring an additional 338,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,448 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.