Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,778,000. 23.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $768.77 million and a PE ratio of 20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

