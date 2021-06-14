Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.52 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.