Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,320 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of SLP opened at $54.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

