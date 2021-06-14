Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 41,452 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Chuy’s worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $13,342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period.

Chuy’s stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $786.85 million, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.80.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,202 shares of company stock worth $5,280,215. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

