Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 19,710 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 85.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,710 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.