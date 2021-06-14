Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $57,942,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $37,343,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.15 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

