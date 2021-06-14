Primecoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.11 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,601,841 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.