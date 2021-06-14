Primas (PST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $7.47 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00435927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

