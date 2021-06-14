Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) Short Interest Up 77.8% in May

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Premier Exhibitions stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Premier Exhibitions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

Get Premier Exhibitions alerts:

Premier Exhibitions Company Profile

Premier Exhibitions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Exhibitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Exhibitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.