Premier Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 79.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK opened at $334.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

