PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $14.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.75 to $15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

