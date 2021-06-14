Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

