Playkey (PKT) Hits One Day Volume of $91,314.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Playkey has a market cap of $302,278.80 and approximately $91,314.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

