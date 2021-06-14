PlayGame (PXG) Trading 18.4% Higher This Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $435,920.92 and approximately $117,929.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.95 or 0.00791630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.06 or 0.07979119 BTC.

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

