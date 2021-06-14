Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $388.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.50. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $261.44 and a 52 week high of $392.37.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

