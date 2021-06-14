Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $377.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

