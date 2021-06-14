Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $352.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

